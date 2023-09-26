Is Methuselah the world's oldest aquarium fish? DNA reveals surprising age
Scientists at the California Academy of Sciences have employed a DNA-based age determination method, revealing that Methuselah, the cherished Australian lungfish residing in San Francisco's Steinhart Aquarium, is believed to be 92 years old.
This estimate surpasses the aquarium's previous approximation of Methuselah's age, which stood at 84 years. However, researchers caution that there is a nine-year margin of error, implying that Methuselah might potentially be as old as 101 years, according to a Live Science report.
A non-invasive age estimation technique
Determining the age of ancient fish can be a daunting task, with conventional methods often proving invasive and even lethal.
The technique applied to assess Methuselah's age, however, is non-invasive and benign. It entails extracting a minuscule tissue sample from a fin clip measuring less than 0.5 centimetres.
Significance of the Australian lungfish
The Australian lungfish is designated as a vulnerable species in its native habitat.
The Australian government underscores its importance as the last surviving member of a fish family that has endured since the era of dinosaurs, with fossil records tracing the existence of the Australian lungfish back 100 million years.
This unique fish species also boasts substantial size, typically weighing around 88 pounds.
The moniker "lungfish" is aptly bestowed upon this species because it distinguishes itself from most fish by its ability to respire air without relying on gills. This remarkable adaptation is a testament to the lungfish's resilience and evolutionary significance.
