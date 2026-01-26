/Is humanity running out of time? World holds its breath as Doomsday Clock is updated

The Doomsday Clock will be updated on January 27, revealing whether humanity has moved closer to its end. The event will be live-streamed by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) at 3 pm GMT (8:30 pm IST). The body is responsible for deciding the time on the clock that is slowly ticking towards humanity's annihilation. Last year, it was set to 89 seconds to midnight. The Doomsday Clock was initially meant to track the risk of nuclear war between the Soviet Union and America. However, today the world is at threat from man-made things like climate change and artificial intelligence, making the Doomsday Clock relevant. The Daily Mail reported, quoting experts, that the clock is expected to move closer to midnight on January 27. This means the world will be one more step closer to its end.

The scenario for humanity appears bleak amid the ongoing wars in the world. Iran and Israel are on the brink of another conflict, with tensions high, the Russia-Ukraine crisis refuses to end, and Donald Trump and his Greenland plans could trigger a military episode. Experts say that the clock will move forward by at least a second, and the biggest "existential threat" is posed by nuclear weapons. Alicia Sanders–Zakre, head of policy at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, told the outlet, "In my opinion, the Clock could be moved forward by at least one second."

Nuclear weapons push Doomsday Clock to move forward

Nuclear risk was the reason for the clock moving forward last year as well. However, Alicia says the situation has worsened over the past year, "due to skyrocketing investments in nuclear arms". There are some who think the clock will move forward by several seconds. Dr SJ Beard, researcher at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at the University of Cambridge, says there is a high chance of a nuclear conflict between "the world's superpowers," and so the clock could move forward by at least nine seconds.

Major world powers are also integrating AI into decision–making systems, which can lead to conflicts escalating so quickly that it will be impossible for humans to stop them. AI can also be used to engineer bioweapons, with the government having no control over their development.

What is the Doomsday Clock?