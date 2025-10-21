/Iran’s Ali Shamkhani defends daughter's 'western-style' wedding, indirectly calls leaked video 'revenge' by Israel

After a clip from the wedding of an Iranian cleric's daughter went viral, the internet threw tons of questions at the regime of the Islamic Republic. The clip was from the wedding ceremony of Iran's former security chief Ali Shamkhani. The clip sparked outrage because women in the function, including the bride, were seen wearing revealing dresses. This holds utmost significance as a young woman, Mhasa Amini, was tortured to death in the country for not wearing her hijab "properly".

After receiving the utmost backlash, the close aide of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, defends himself on the grounds of privacy. He also hinted that the video leakage from a private ceremony was a "revenge" from his enemies.

In his first reaction to the leaked video, Shamkhani told state media, “As I said earlier: Hey you bastards, I’m still alive,” referencing a quote from Papillon (1973), Iran International reported.

The leader posted on X the exact line in Hebrew, hinting at blaming Israel for the video leak. He had previously used the same line when addressing Israel after surviving an airstrike on his home in Tehran during June’s war.