Internet expresses shock as Chinese man wins 365 days of paid leave in office lottery

A Chinese employee left the internet jealous after he won 365 days of paid leave in an office raffle during the company’s annual dinner. An image of him holding a prize cheque with the caption “365 days of paid leave” in Chinese, is making rounds on the internet. The man works in a managerial position in an unnamed Chinese company based in Shenzhen, Guangdong. The announcement of him winning the prize left his boss flabbergasted as the chances of winning it were extremely low.

The lucky draw included penalties as well

The luck draw that awarded the Chinese man with rare fortunes included several penalties as well. Some penalties even included working for extra hours and serving as a waiter to his colleagues. On the other hand, the prize pool included some extra annual leaves and rest days. The best pick of all was the 365-day paid vacation card. Given that the man bagged the most prized award available in the lottery, the risk was definitely worth taking for him.

Jealous internet reacts

Just like the man’s boss in the company, the news also left the netizens in shock. Chinese users were almost convinced that this was an April Fool’s prank. Some thought it was a scheme by the company to retain outgoing employees. "Employees who are about to leave the company get this type of offer,” wrote a Chinese user.

An Indian user @WarkePranav wrote, “A Chinese man got 365 days of paid leave at a lucky draw held in office. In my company, we get a water bottle with company's logo on it as a prize.” One user @TheRockHard5 said he was the “world’s luckiest man.”

Some users on the Chinese internet suggested that man could have taken the cash instead of vacation. One user fretted that “he might find himself replaced or even out of work after resting for a year.” However, the man said he felt tired after working for so many years for the company and wanted some rest to spend quality time with his family.

Man is working for the company for 14 years

The lucky man, surnamed Lu, later appeared on the Chinese video app Douyin and said that he had worked in the imported food company for the last 14 years after his graduation from school. This was the first time he won any prize in the company’s annual party. This year’s annual party was held after a Covid-induced break of 3 years.