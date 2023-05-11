International Nurses Day 2023: Theme, historical significance & story of Florence Nightingale

International Nurses Day 2023: Every year, May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day to mark the contributions and services that nurses provide to patients around the world. This day is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, an English nurse who treated a significant number of wounded soldiers at Constantinople during the Crimean War 1853-56.

The day is organised by the International Council of Nurses (INC) which commemorates the importance of this day each year with the production and distribution of International Nurses’ Day (IND) resources and evidence.

Each year the organisation celebrates the day with a theme to focus on the contribution of nurses in the healthcare system. Last year, the theme of the International Nurses Day was ‘Make a Difference.’ International Nurses Day 2023: Theme The theme for the 2023 resource is ‘Our Nurses. Our Future.’ This is a global campaign which sets out what nurses all around the world want for nursing in the future in order to address the global health challenges and improve global health for all. International Nurses Day 2023; Historical significance The history of this day dates back to 1974 when the International Council for Nurses declared May 12 as the day for nurses all around the globe. It is a day to commemorate and appreciate the service of Florence Nightingale, also known as the founder of modern nursing.

Each year, ICN prepares and distributes the International Nurses’ Day kit which contains educational and public information materials, for use by nurses everywhere. International Nurses Day 2023: Importance The safety, health, and recovery of patients are the responsibility of nurses, who are essential members of the medical community. In addition to handling medical records, they are also responsible for monitoring patients, taking vital signs, supervising junior nurses and giving treatments. It is a day to honour the contributions and efforts of the nurses around the world. International Nurses Day 2023: Florence Nightingale- ‘The Lady with the Lamp’ Florence Nightingale was an English social reformer and statistician. She came into prominence while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War, in which she organised care for wounded soldiers at Constantinople. She significantly reduced death rates by improving hygiene and living standards.

She gave nursing a favourable reputation and became an icon of Victorian culture, which gave them the persona of ‘The Lady with the Lamp’, making rounds of wounded soldiers at night.

In 1860, she laid the foundation of a professional nursing school at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. It was the first secular nursing school in the world and is currently a part of Kings’ College London.

In recognition of her pioneering work, the Florence Nightingale Medal is bestowed upon nurses on International Nurses Day for their achievement in this field. This award is considered the highest international distinction a nurse can achieve.

