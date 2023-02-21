International Mother Language Day 2023: Know History & Importance, Share Wishes, Messages and Quotes to All

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance held on February 21st to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. It was first observed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2000, following a resolution adopted at the 30th General Conference in November 1999.

The day intends to raise awareness for preserving and promoting mother languages essential for a community's culture, identity, and history. It also aims to encourage the use of mother languages in education, media, and everyday communication and to support language preservation and documentation efforts.

Each year, International Mother Language Day has a theme that focuses on a different aspect of multilingualism and linguistic diversity. The theme for 2023 is "Indigenous Languages Matter for Development, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation."

People celebrate the day in many countries through various events, such as language and cultural festivals, seminars, and workshops. UNESCO also recognises individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to linguistic and cultural diversity with the International Mother Language Award.

Here is some sample International Mother Language Day wishes:

On this International Mother Language Day, let's celebrate and embrace the diversity of our world's languages. May we continue to preserve, promote, and appreciate unique linguistic and cultural heritage amongst our communities.

Happy International Mother Language Day! May we always remember the importance of our mother tongues and use them to bridge cultural divides, foster understanding, and build a more inclusive and peaceful world.

I wish you a meaningful International Mother Language Day! Let's honour and cherish the languages that connect us to our roots, shape our identities, and enrich our lives.

Happy International Mother Language Day to all! May we recognise the value of multilingualism and encourage the learning and use of different languages as communication means for education and empowerment.

On this International Mother Language Day, let's commit to breaking down linguistic barriers and promoting a world where all languages are respected, valued, and heard. Happy celebrations!

Here are some quotes related to International Mother Language Day:

"The limits of my language mean the limits of my world." - Ludwig Wittgenstein.

"A different language is a different vision of life." - Federico Fellini.

"The more languages you know, the more you are human." - Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk.

"Language is not just words. It's culture, a tradition, a unification of a community, a whole history that creates what a community is." - Noam Chomsky.

"One language sets you in a corridor for life. Two languages open every door along the way." - Frank Smith.

"A language is not just words. It's a culture, a tradition, a unification of a community, a whole history that creates what a community is." - Rita Mae Brown.

"The preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures." - Cesar Chavez.

"The best way to learn about another culture is to read its literature." - Amos Oz.

"Without language, one cannot talk to people and understand them; one cannot share their hopes and aspirations, grasp their history, appreciate their poetry, or savour their songs." - Nelson Mandela.

"To have another language is to possess a second soul." - Charlemagne.

Why is International Mother Language Day Important?

International Mother Language Day is important for several reasons:

Promoting linguistic and cultural diversity: International Mother Language Day raises awareness about the importance of preserving and promoting linguistic and cultural diversity. It recognises that every language represents a unique cultural and social identity that deserves to be valued and preserved. Encouraging multilingualism: The day promotes the learning and use of multiple languages, which is essential for effective communication, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding. Encouraging multilingualism can also help promote social integration, peaceful coexistence, and respect for human rights. Preserving endangered languages: Many languages around the world are endangered, with some facing the risk of extinction. International Mother Language Day helps to draw attention to the need to preserve endangered languages and support language revitalisation efforts. Celebrating language diversity: The day is an opportunity to celebrate the linguistic and cultural diversity of our world. It provides a platform for people to share their language and cultural traditions, build bridges across communities, and strengthen their sense of belonging. Improving education: Promoting mother languages can also lead to better education outcomes, especially for children. Research has shown that learning in one's mother language can improve cognitive development, critical thinking, and learning outcomes.