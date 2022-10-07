Interacting with dogs can help you reduce stress and depression, says study

Do you love dogs? Well, if yes, that's good, and if not, you will now.

As per the research at the University of Basel, it was found that seeing, feeling, and touching dogs causes the prefrontal cortex of the brain to become increasingly more active.

The researchers found that this impact is less when you touch stuffed animals rather than real dogs.

The findings suggest that a deeper understanding of the accompanying brain activity could aid in designing more effective systems for animal-assisted therapy because engaging with animals, particularly dogs, is known to help individuals cope with stress and sadness.

The researchers observed the brain activity of 19 men and women as they looked at dogs, reclined with the same dogs against their legs, or caressed dogs as part of the study, Knowridge science report reported.

A fur-covered lion filled with a water bottle to match the dog's weight and temperature were used to stimulate the scenarios.

The researchers found that individuals' pre-frontal brain activity increased when they interacted with real dogs, with caressing being the most interactive action.

However, interactions with stuffed lions did not result in this, suggesting it may be because of bonding. The current stud demonstrates that volunteers' prefrontal brain activity increases with an increase in interactional closeness with a dog.

The study demonstrated that a dog could arouse emotions more strongly and activate attentional processes more so than stuffed toys.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE