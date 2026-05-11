/Inside the Mexican ‘Bermuda Triangle’ where signals vanish, and alien and paranormal legends are born

In the Chihuahuan Desert in northern Mexico, lies a place where radio signals are believed to die. Tourists even visit this area looking for signs of paranormal activity. The legend was further amplified when the Athena rocket, which was as large as a five-story building and weighed seven tons, crashed here in 1970. Known as the Mapimí Silent Zone (La Zona del Silencio), this area is famous for legends of electromagnetic interference and extraterrestrial activity. It is located at the intersection of Durango, Chihuahua, and Coahuila and contains unusually high levels of magnetite because of frequent meteorite activity, which is believed to be the reason for the alleged interference with radio signals. A concentrated amount of magnetite, a naturally magnetic iron ore, can interfere with radio signals. An oil company executive dubbed it the Zone of Silence in 1966 after he failed to receive any signals here. Here is why this place is also known as the "Bermuda Triangle" of Mexico.

The "Scientific" Mystery



The zone gained notoriety for three primary reasons:

Radio Failure: As mentioned above, radio, TV, and short-wave signals fail within the zone, and compasses spin wildly.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meteorite Attraction: The area witnesses an unusual frequency of meteorite strikes, including the massive Allende meteorite in 1969.

The 1970 Athena Rocket Crash: A US Air Force rocket launched from Utah veered 400 miles off course and crashed into the zone. The subsequent secretive cleanup operation involving NASA’s Wernher von Braun fueled local conspiracy theories about magnetic vortices or "earth energy."

UFO activity: “There are lots of stories of aliens and unidentified flying objects in the Zone,” according to UFO investigator Geraldo Rivera.

The Reality



However, researchers at the Mapimí Biosphere Reserve located within the zone have dismissed all these claims.

Signals Work Fine: Scientists and workers say they use radios and GPS without any unusual interference.

Natural "Mutations": Some people claim that the region hosts mutated flora and fauna. However, plants such as the endangered Bolson tortoise or cacti that turn purple during extreme droughts are usually just unique local adaptations.

Fabricated Myth: Much of the "mystery" was reportedly amplified in the 1970s by a local resident named Jamie and others who came up with these stories to promote tourism.