LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India's Constitution Day: Five key facts why November 26 matters

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Photo shows Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Constitution of India is the longest-written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. Additionally, it focuses on the importance of Constitutional Fundamental Duties.

Today, India is celebrating its 'Sanvidhan Divas' or Constitution Day, an annual affair falling on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India is the longest-written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. Additionally, it focuses on the importance of Constitutional Fundamental Duties. Assuring its citizens’ justice, equality, and liberty, and promoting fraternity, the Constitution of India declares India a socialist, secular, democratic republic. Here are five key facts that show the significance of this day for India and its people.

1. Historical milestone:

November 26, 1949, marks the historic day when the Constituent Assembly of India, after years of deliberation, formally adopted the Constitution. This joyous occasion signified the culmination of the assembly's dedicated efforts in crafting a document that would become the backbone of India's democracy.

trending now

2. Architects of the Constitution:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, along with other visionary leaders, played a pivotal role in shaping the Constitution. Their commitment to creating a document that reflects the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity is celebrated on Constitution Day. This day serves as a tribute to these architects who laid the foundation for India's democratic journey.

3. Supreme law of the land:

The Constitution of India is not merely a legal text; it is the supreme law that governs the nation. It delineates the structure of the government, outlines the fundamental rights and duties of citizens, and establishes the principles that guide the country's diverse society. November 26 is a reminder that nothing is above the law and this holy book of Indian democracy.

4. Democratic principles and values:

Constitution Day is an annual opportunity to reaffirm India's commitment to democratic principles. By celebrating this day, the nation highlights its dedication and commitment to upholding the core values enshrined in the constitution, fostering a sense of unity in diversity and ensuring justice and equality for all citizens.

5. Education and reflection:

Observing Constitution Day involves not only celebration but also reflection and education. It provides a platform to educate citizens about the rights and responsibilities outlined in the Constitution. Workshops, seminars, and discussions often take place to enhance public awareness of the constitutional principles that form the basis of India's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Vikrant Singh

Geopolitical writer at WION, follows Indian foreign policy and world politics, a truth seeker. 

RELATED

NASA warns of solar storm hitting Earth today amid increased activity, fiery eruptions on Sun

Stray dog expresses ‘grief’ after lifesaver biker dies in road accident, visits mother

Flight scare: Woman tries to open emergency exit mid-air, found high on meth