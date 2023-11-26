India's Constitution Day: Five key facts why November 26 matters

Today, India is celebrating its 'Sanvidhan Divas' or Constitution Day, an annual affair falling on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Constitution of India is the longest-written constitution of any sovereign country in the world. Additionally, it focuses on the importance of Constitutional Fundamental Duties. Assuring its citizens’ justice, equality, and liberty, and promoting fraternity, the Constitution of India declares India a socialist, secular, democratic republic. Here are five key facts that show the significance of this day for India and its people.

1. Historical milestone:

November 26, 1949, marks the historic day when the Constituent Assembly of India, after years of deliberation, formally adopted the Constitution. This joyous occasion signified the culmination of the assembly's dedicated efforts in crafting a document that would become the backbone of India's democracy.

2. Architects of the Constitution:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, along with other visionary leaders, played a pivotal role in shaping the Constitution. Their commitment to creating a document that reflects the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity is celebrated on Constitution Day. This day serves as a tribute to these architects who laid the foundation for India's democratic journey.

3. Supreme law of the land:

The Constitution of India is not merely a legal text; it is the supreme law that governs the nation. It delineates the structure of the government, outlines the fundamental rights and duties of citizens, and establishes the principles that guide the country's diverse society. November 26 is a reminder that nothing is above the law and this holy book of Indian democracy.

4. Democratic principles and values:

Constitution Day is an annual opportunity to reaffirm India's commitment to democratic principles. By celebrating this day, the nation highlights its dedication and commitment to upholding the core values enshrined in the constitution, fostering a sense of unity in diversity and ensuring justice and equality for all citizens.

5. Education and reflection:

Observing Constitution Day involves not only celebration but also reflection and education. It provides a platform to educate citizens about the rights and responsibilities outlined in the Constitution. Workshops, seminars, and discussions often take place to enhance public awareness of the constitutional principles that form the basis of India's democratic fabric.