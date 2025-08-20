Add as a preferred source on Google

Indians (and other immigrants) hoping to live in the US will now be screened for 'anti-Americanism'. Here's what it means

Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 16:54 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 16:54 IST
The US has introduced a new immigration policy requiring immigrants looking to work in America to be screened for "anti-Americanism". Here's what it means for you.

Indians and other immigrants hoping to live and work legally in the United States will now face a new hurdle: screening for "anti-Americanism." The policy, announced Tuesday (Aug 19) by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has already raised concerns among critics about whether it gives officials too much freedom to reject applicants based on personal, subjective judgment rather than clear standards.

What does this ‘anti-Americanism’ screening mean?

Under the new screening rule, immigration officers have now been instructed to weigh whether a green card applicant has "endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused" anti-American, terrorist, or antisemitic views.

In a statement, Matthew Tragesser, a USCIS spokesman, defended the move, saying that American "benefits" like the green card and citizenship "should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies". Calling the rights to work and live in America "privileges", he asserted that immigration benefits are "not a right".

But, what exactly is 'anti-Americanism'?

It remains unclear what, exactly, will qualify as "anti-Americanism." No definitions were provided, leaving critics uneasy about how the rule will be enforced. However, going by Trump's recent moves, it could be postulated that candidates with “woke” ideologies would not be welcome in the US.

Elizabeth Jacobs, director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Centre for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for immigration restrictions, said the government is signalling a tougher stance on behaviour and ideology, but noted officers still retain broad discretion. “The message is that the U.S. and immigration agencies are going to be less tolerant of anti-Americanism or antisemitism when making immigration decisions,” she explained.

Critics flag possibilities of bias

That lack of clarity has critics worried that bias could creep into the process. Jane Lilly Lopez, a sociology professor at Brigham Young University, said the policy risks opening the door to prejudice. "For me, the really big story is they are opening the door for stereotypes and prejudice and implicit bias to take the wheel in these decisions. That’s really worrisome," she said, as quoted by ABC News.

Trump's immigration crackdown

The latest directive follows other changes undertaken by the Trump administration since its inauguration. Other moves include social media vetting and assessing applications for "good moral character" in naturalisation cases. Applicants now have to show "not simply the absence of misconduct" but also evidence of positive contributions to society. "It means you are going to just do a whole lot more work to provide evidence that you meet our standards," Lopez said.

Indians in America

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Indians immigrate to the US. According to the Migration Policy Institute, as of 2023, over 2.9 million Indian immigrants lived in the United States. This makes America the second most popular global destination for Indians after the United Arab Emirates.

