Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE: What's become cheaper & What's costlier? Here is the full list

Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE: What's cheaper, What's costlier? Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started the presentation of the Indian Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday, February 1. On January 31, the finance minister presented the Economic survey 2022-23 in Parliament. It will be Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth Union Budget and the current government's last Union Budget before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Many non-essential articles are likely to get costlier in 2023, according to the report by Economic Times. There are around 35 items which might get costlier, including private jets, helicopters, jewellery, high-end electronic items, high gloss paper and vitamins. However, Indian citizens are more excited to know what object gets cheaper in the Union Budget 2023. Several ministers have given their inputs in the list-making of the non-essential items in the Union Budget 2023. The finance minister will present a paperless budget in Parliament, following the two-year-old tradition. People can access the paperless Union Budget 2023 on their android and iOS devices.

Before we move towards the items that saw a price change in the Indian Union Budget 2023, let's take a look at today's highlights.

Highlights of Indian Union Budget 2023:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called the Indian Union Budget 2023 the first budget of Amritkaal.

The projected economic growth is 7%, the highest among the major economies.Moreover, the Union Budget 2023 has seven priorities including infrastructure and investment.

In the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman covered topics like agriculture, employment, green growth, youth and the financial sector.

During the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said, "the Indian economy has increased in size. It became the 5th largest to the 10th largest economy in the last nine years."

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the state governments to set up Unity Malls in their respective cultural hubs.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the government has laid a capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore for Indian Railways, the highest ever for the department.

Indian Union Budget 2023-24: What's costlier?

People have awaited the Union Budget 2023 as it directly impacts their daily lives. As the essential and non-essential items get cheaper or costlier, they affect the pockets of the common man. The rates of the items get cheaper or pricier depending on the duty increases or decreases.

With the announcement of the Union Budget 2023, the government might raise import tariffs on items like jewellery, umbrellas, and earphones. Some experts say that these will increase to promote local manufacturing.

Indian Union Budget 2023-24: What's cheaper?

The Union Budget 2023 might witness a decrease of $17 billion in subsidies for food and fertiliser. Food inflation might also worsen in 2023, according to a report by Free Press Journal.

Furthermore, the textile industry has sought funds for the cost stabilisation of cotton. It also wished to remove the 11% import duty on cotton and restore duty-free imports against export. Thus, the Union Budget 2023 impacts its demand and decides the apparel cost.

Experts have foreseen a probable decrease in the GST on cement and steel supplies in the Union Budget 2023. It will directly impact the construction cost. Thus, the builder will be able to provide cheaper housing.

In the previous two years, electronic items like mobile phones, chargers and earphones saw a significant price decrease. In Union Budget 2023, electronic items are likely to get cheaper.

Here's the list of items that got cheaper &costlier in 2022:

Costlier Cheaper Headphones and earphones Mobile phone chargers Umbrella Frozen mussels Imitation Jewellery Frozen squids Smart meters Asafoetida Solar cells Cocoa beans Solar modules Methyl Alcohol X-ray machines Cut and polished diamonds Parts of electronic toys Camera lens for cellular mobile phone