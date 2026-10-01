/Portugal-sized hole emerged in Antarctica two years ago. A team of Indian scientists now know what caused it

In August 2024, a vast hole, about the size of Portugal, opened up in Breid Bay in East Antarctica, when it is typically entirely covered in ice from July through August. This hole is known as a polynya, which is a region of open seawater surrounded by sea ice. A team of researchers from India have now found the reason for this anomaly.

Earth scientist Jeebanjyoti Swain says a series of extreme weather conditions led to this area of ice opening up. This included intense atmospheric rivers and marine heatwaves. The findings published in Geophysical Research Letters state that these "intense atmospheric rivers, commonly known as 'rivers in the sky,' transported large amounts of moisture from lower latitudes into the Antarctic region." This, along with a persistent southward flow, "drove sea‐ice poleward."

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Atmospheric rivers wreak havoc on sea ice in Antarctica

Notably, at least six such rivers were recorded from July to August that year. They were among the strongest mid-winter moisture transport events ever seen. They worked together to enhance "downwelling long-wave radiation, atmospheric warming, warm snowfall, and positive heat flux into the ocean."

The researchers also mention the "Ekman suction" as one of the reasons, which brought "warmer subsurface water toward the surface", which caused the upper ocean to warm. Sustained marine heatwaves added to the problem and prevented sea ice from freezing. Ekman suction is the vertical upward motion of deep water into the surface ocean layer caused by wind-driven transport.

It carried upper circumpolar deep water, which is warm and turbulent, to the surface, which slowed and stopped the water from freezing. With climate change becoming a stark reality, Swain has warned that polynyas will become a frequent occurrence in Antarctica. The warming world strengthens these atmospheric rivers and causes frequent and persistent heat waves in both air and sea.