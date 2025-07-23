/Indian passport gets a boost! Jumps 8 places in Henley Passport Index 2025—Know what it ranks?

The Indian passport has made the largest jump, climbing eight places, from 85th to 77th, after dropping five spots last year, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025, unveiled on the 22nd of July 2025. This helped India gain two destinations to its visa-free tally, which makes it accessible to 59 countries.

The list is shortlisted based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without having a prior visa. Countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Maldives, and Thailand are some countries that offer visa-free access to Indian passport holders. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Macau, and Myanmar offer a visa-on-arrival (VOA).

According to Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, "Americans are now leading the demand worldwide for alternative residence and citizenship options, with British nationals also among the top five globally. As the US and UK adopt increasingly inward-looking policies, we're witnessing a marked rise in interest from their citizens seeking greater global access and security," he said in a press release.

"Your passport is no longer just a travel document—it's a reflection of your country's diplomatic influence and international relationships. In an era of growing inequality and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more critical than ever," said Steffen.

How does Asia dominate in the world?

The latest report from the Henley Passport Index disclosed a key transformation in mobility across the globe, where Asian countries are taking the lead when it comes to mobility across the world.

Singapore emerges as a frontrunner as it provides visa-free entry to 193 destinations. While Japan and Korea remain competitive at the second spot, each permits visa-free travel for 190 countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is standing at 91 destinations after adding four destinations since January, making it the biggest gain in visa-free access.

China has experienced a significant rise of 34 places since 2015, climbing from 94th to 60th. Interestingly, it was achieved despite visa-free access to Europe's Schengen Area.

Seven European countries—Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain—all tied at the 3rd spot, offering access to 189 destinations. Whereas Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden shared 4th place. And New Zealand ranks 5th alongside Greece and Switzerland.

At the lowest end of global mobility, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with its passport getting access to only 25 destinations without a prior visa.