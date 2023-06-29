Indian man refuses to sell lamb despite whopping Rs one crore offer

In the Churu district of Rajasthan, a shepherd has been offered a whopping rupees one crore ($1,218,699) for his lamb. The lamb has become the talk of the town in Taranagar and neighbouring villages. Rumour says that the lamb has some specific numerals on its belly, considered auspicious by the Muslim community in India.

Raju Singh, a shepherd from Rajasthan, did not know the meaning of the numerals on the lamb's body. However, after consulting some people from the Muslim community, he figured that the number '786' on the lamb's body was significant for Indian Muslims. They use the numerals instead of the phrase 'Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Rahim.'

Although it means a lot to Muslims, Singh refused to sell the lamb as it was 'very dear to him.' "The male lamb was born last year, and today, people are bidding for it. People are even offering Rs 70 lakh and beyond for the lamb, but I am not ready to sell it," he told India Today. Since the massive bid, the lamb has been getting extra care. Singh treats him with a variety of fruits and green vegetables. Due to security concerns, the shepherd does not allow the lamb to go outside very often.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Eid Qurban and Qurban Bayarami, is one of the most Islamic festivals. India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore will celebrate Eid al-Adha on June 29.

Eid al-Adha is one of the most significant festivals for Muslims worldwide. It takes place after the end of Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. The festival honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his beloved son at Allah's command. The commandment was an ultimate test of faith and obedience to God. Qurbani is a crucial rite in Islamic tradition. During this festival, Muslims arrange for the sacrifice of an animal to mark the celebration.

'The festival of sacrifice' commemorates the Quranic story. In India, the livestock animals used for the festival are lambs, sheep and goats. People divide the meal prepared from the sacrificed animal into three equal parts, first for the family, second for the relatives, and third for the poor people.

On Thursday, June 29, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid al-Adha. He tweeted, "Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

