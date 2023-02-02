Indian man from Kerala, declared dead and cremated, found alive in Goa

A Kerala man who was missing for eight months and presumed dead for seven months, was found alive and kicking in Goa on Wednesday, police informed media persons. Over the last seven months, the man travelled to picturesque Shimla in North India and also traversed through Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh among others. The Police said that Deepak was working at the Bogmalo beach in Goa for a while before he checked into the hotel in Margao, where he was found.

According to the Kerala police crime branch officers, who reached Goa to bring Deepak home, his family misidentified a body found at Kerela’s Koyilandy beach ten days after his disappearance to be that of their son and performed the last rites.

"He was thought to be dead. His family also identified a body that was found and performed the last rites but a DNA test proved that the body was not of Deepak," a police officer accompanying Deepak said, Hindustan Times reported.

The man, identified as Deepak, 36, is a resident of Meppayur, Kozhikode. He was reported missing on July 7, 2022 from his home and remained untraceable for months.

"During a routine checking of the guest records, we found him (Deepak) at the Vishranti Lodge. He checked in yesterday. The crime branch forwarded to us the missing report and details," Tulshidas Naik, police inspector, Margao in South Goa was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In his comments to the people of media, Deepak, who has experience working in the hotel industry, claimed he had no idea that his family performed the last rites on a body thinking that to be him.

"I didn’t have a phone on me so I couldn’t call them," Deepak said when asked why he hadn’t contacted his family.

