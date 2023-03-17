Indian groom calls off wedding over bride's poor 12th standard grades, here's what happened next

Soon the wedding season is about to end in India. With this, it is very uncommon for Indians to call off their weddings. However, contrary to this, a groom in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh called off his wedding and the bizarre reason behind this will amaze you. Well if you’re wondering what was it, then let me tell you the groom called off his wedding due to the bride’s poor marks in 12th standard.

Education indeed plays an important role, especially for us Indians. It’s one of the parameters to mark one’s success or talent and somewhat happened here.

The incident happened in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh in the Triva Kotwali neighbourhood, where stressing the “importance of education” and “good marks,” the groom, Sonu, told the bride’s father that Soni’s (bride) poor performance is the reason why he is calling off the wedding.

However, contrary to this reason, the bride’s father said that the groom called off the wedding because the dowry wasn’t enough for them.

All of this happened while the Godh Bahari ritual, an Indian ritual where ladies from the grooms formally receive the bride took place. After the ceremony, the groom decided to call off the marriage.

Following this heartbreaking decision, Soni’s father went to the local police station to file a complaint to report his daughter’s situation. In his complaint, the father said that he planned to marry his daughter Soni to the son of Ram Shankar, Sonu.

He added that till now, he had spent some Rs 60,000 ($763) on the wedding including a demand for a gold ring for the groom worth Rs 15,000 ($181.7). Later, the groom’s family began demanding dowry. After hearing that the bride’s father cannot afford to provide any dowry, the groom called off the wedding, stating he was dissatisfied with her high school result.