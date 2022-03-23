Indian firm's 10-minute food delivery promise didn't go down well on Twitter

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Mar 23, 2022, 02:06 PM(IST)

Zomato Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Some folks were not pleased with the announcement and expressed their displeasure on social media. 

The food delivery app Zomato's statement on Monday that it would deliver food in 10 minutes sparked a frenzy on the Internet.

Everyone appears to have an opinion on how this decision will pan out.

The food delivery app, branded 'Zomato Instant,' promises to bring freshly prepared food in just 10 minutes, claiming that their 30-minute average delivery time is too long and that customers want food faster. 

Twitter users had a variety of reactions to the new post, which included their favourite snack.

On paper, Zomato's 'instant" programme appears to be a huge success.

When it comes to food and beverage services, it is clear that it wants to separate from the competitors.

However, in practice, the 10/10 plan may appear to be overly ambitious.

Netizens reacted with amusing memes, while also questioning the delivery partner's safety. Some Twitter users also expressed their dissatisfaction with the need for such urgent meal orders, which could endanger the lives of those involved.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

×

 

×

One user asked Goyal to not 'overcommit' to plans that look too good to be true.

×

 

Karthi Chidambaram, a Congress Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, joined the chorus of outrage, calling the proposal "absurd."

"It's going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees and who have no benefits or security, "he shared on Twitter.

×

(With inputs from agencies)

