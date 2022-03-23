Indian firm's 10-minute food delivery promise didn't go down well on Twitter

Zomato Photograph:( Twitter )
Some folks were not pleased with the announcement and expressed their displeasure on social media.
The food delivery app Zomato's statement on Monday that it would deliver food in 10 minutes sparked a frenzy on the Internet.
Everyone appears to have an opinion on how this decision will pan out.
The food delivery app, branded 'Zomato Instant,' promises to bring freshly prepared food in just 10 minutes, claiming that their 30-minute average delivery time is too long and that customers want food faster.
Twitter users had a variety of reactions to the new post, which included their favourite snack.
On paper, Zomato's 'instant" programme appears to be a huge success.
When it comes to food and beverage services, it is clear that it wants to separate from the competitors.
However, in practice, the 10/10 plan may appear to be overly ambitious.
Netizens reacted with amusing memes, while also questioning the delivery partner's safety. Some Twitter users also expressed their dissatisfaction with the need for such urgent meal orders, which could endanger the lives of those involved.
Take a look at some of the tweets below:
#Zomato#ZomatoInstant— Grishma Shah (@Grishma89133825) March 21, 2022
Zomato guys delivering food in 10 mins be like pic.twitter.com/s8As5jAocN
Bhai #Zomato we don't want food instant in 10 min... Kyu jaan khatre mein daal rahe ho bechare delivery boys ka... Because at sitting in AC office u donno the traffic and customer behaviour of India...— Abhishek. eth (@callerman) March 22, 2022
One user asked Goyal to not 'overcommit' to plans that look too good to be true.
No need, please don't do this!— The Sanatani kid (@thesanatanikid) March 22, 2022
Imagine if it was you and not the delivery agent delivering the food, now tell us, does it make any sense to you? Would you put your life at risk like that?
We don’t need this 🙏#Zomato#10minutedelivery https://t.co/eA7yZrJqcr
Karthi Chidambaram, a Congress Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, joined the chorus of outrage, calling the proposal "absurd."
"It's going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees and who have no benefits or security, "he shared on Twitter.
This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees & who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with @zomato I have raised this in Parliament & have written to the Govt. Will pursue this further. https://t.co/fH8yflloiY pic.twitter.com/PfQIe2nfR4— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 21, 2022
(With inputs from agencies)