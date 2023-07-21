India weather update: No relief in sight for Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains predicted in over ten states

Heavy rain showers have relentlessly battered many Indian states during the last month, leading to severe flooding and prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a fresh weather warning for the next five days, indicating that no immediate relief is expected for states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and several others.

The ongoing heavy monsoon rains have been fueled by a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding areas, as well as the formation of a low-pressure area (LOPAR) over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha's coast. These weather systems continue to bring continuous rainfall in the affected states, further exacerbating the situation.

Here are the latest updates and warnings issued by the IMD for several Indian states.

Odisha: The IMD has predicted that the LOPAR is likely to trigger light to moderate widespread precipitation with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state until Monday (July 24). Additionally, there is a forecast for the formation of another low-pressure area on July 24. As a result, districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, and Gajapati have been warned to take precautionary measures due to possible landslide threats.

Gujarat and Maharashtra: Coastal states like Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to witness widespread rainfall, with isolated areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. Mumbai, in particular, will continue to face extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas until Saturday. In anticipation of heavy rainfall, Gujarat has been placed on an 'Orange' alert for today. To ensure safety, schools in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane will remain closed until Saturday (July 22), along with certain talukas in Pune.

Goa: The IMD's prediction for Goa includes "light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall," with isolated cases of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Konkan and Goa. An isolated possibility of "extremely heavy" rainfall is anticipated over Konkan and Goa on Friday (July 21).

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: The hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall until Monday (July 24). The weather office also highlighted the risk of low to moderate flash floods in specific districts during this period, prompting authorities in Himachal's Kinnaur District to announce school holidays until July 22.

Rajasthan: The eastern parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience very heavy rainfall today and will continue to receive widespread precipitation until July 24, with some areas facing heavy showers during the same period.

Telangana: The state government of Telangana declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad until Saturday after the IMD issued an Orange warning. The state is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall, with heavy showers expected in certain places over the next five days.

Uttar Pradesh: The IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for the western parts of Uttar Pradesh on July 24.

North East: The weather office has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over various northeastern states, with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura likely to experience it until Saturday, while Assam and Meghalaya can expect it until July 24. Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, is forecasted to experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 23-24.

South: In the southern region, Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam face a possibility of widespread rainfall with isolated instances of heavy rainfall over the next five days.