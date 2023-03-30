In India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday (March 27) used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI's ChatGPT while deciding a bail case.

India-based media reports mentioned that the court noted that "any reference to ChatGPT and any observation made… is only intended to present a broader picture on bail jurisprudence, where cruelty is a factor".

In a first, Justice Anoop Chitkara referred to the AI text generator's answer in the legal ruling. He assessed the worldwide view on bail "when the assault was laced with cruelty".

Artificial intelligence has become a revolution in the tech industry as they are doing mundane tasks quickly and efficiently. They are saving time and energy in day-to-day activities like writing, speech recognition, translation between languages, etc.

AI chatbots are gradually becoming a significant part of some industries, but several experts and analysts have raised concerns. Its usage has become common in academics, journalism, etc, but the merge of AI in the judicial system is quite unique.

Before it passed the order, the bench asked the AI: "What is the jurisprudence on bail when the assailants assaulted with cruelty?"

The ChatGPT reply was: the "jurisprudence on bail for cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty will depend on the specific circumstances of the case and the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction" where the case is being tried.

"However, in general, if the assailants have been charged with a violent crime that involves cruelty, such as murder, aggravated assault, or torture, they may be considered a danger to the community and a flight risk. In such cases, the judge may be less inclined to grant bail or may set the bail amount very high to ensure that the defendant appears in court and does not pose a risk to public safety. The severity of the assault, the defendant’s criminal history, and the strength of the evidence against them are all factors that a judge will consider when deciding whether to grant bail. It is important to note that the presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of the justice system, and all defendants are entitled to bail unless there are compelling reasons to deny it.

Therefore, even in cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty, they may still be granted bail if the judge determines that they do not pose a risk to the community or a flight risk," the AI-generated text read.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE