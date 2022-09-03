India: Man used God to cheat locals after claiming that bought idols emerged from agricultural land

In India, a man and his two sons have been booked for "breach of peace" after reports emerged that they duped residents of a village over religious faith. The man aimed to mint cash in a short period of time.

News agency PTI on Thursday reported that the shocking scam happened in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Mahmudpur village in Unnao city.

As per reports, local police arrested a man, who is identified as Ashok Kumar, along with his two sons.

Here's what actually happened

The man allegedly placed idols of Hindu deities in an agricultural field and claimed they had come from the earth. He wanted to earn money from common people.

A senior police officer said that the three bought yellow metal idols online and buried them in their agriculture field. He later claimed that they had appeared there on their own.

As quoted by the news agency, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said that the villagers were being told by Kumar and his two sons since Tuesday that following a dream they dug up their field to find the deities' idols there and now they want to build a temple there.

In order to mint #cash with min #investment, a youth in #Unnao district bought god idol for ₹ 165 & buried it in his farmn field. Later, he announced about staged miracle in his village & fetched ₹35k in just 2 days as 'chadawa' donation. Accused Ashok now arrested https://t.co/tOaJKhnrVP pic.twitter.com/h40wSJpWFI — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 1, 2022 ×

When police investigated the entire incident, it was found that Ashok and his sons had purchased the idols from the popular e-commerce website Amazon.

As the word about "gods" appearance spread, people in large numbers from the village and the surrounding area started gathering at the field to have "darshan".

The additional superintendent of police further said that when news about crowds gathered in the village, police reached the field and investigated the matter.

Local reports have mentioned that he spent ₹169 to buy the idols online but, in return, they fetched ₹35,000 in just two days.

