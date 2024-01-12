India: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar clarifies after being accused of promoting child labour

In a recent social media post, renowned actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who also serves as a member of the National Commission for Women, shared a photo showcasing a bouquet of flowers she purportedly purchased from young vendors at a Mumbai crossing.

Sundar then reflected on the incident and drew inspiration from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on self-dependence.

But the post sparked controversy as critics accused Khushbu of downplaying the issue of child labour.

The criticism on social media intensified with many users perceiving it as a contradiction between her official role and the implicit endorsement of child labour through the flower purchase.

Addressing the backlash on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader issued a public apology, acknowledging the oversight in her initial social media.

"My tweet about a child selling flowers in Mumbai yesterday was made in a very positive context as she was helping her own education and not confining to begging. I do realize it sums up to child labour...A child needs to grow up in a very secure and happy environment. Be in school and play to have a healthy mindset and upbringing. I, who has been through struggle, pain and hardship as a child myself, saw me in that child whose eyes and gait spoke of confidence and courage. My intention was not to hurt anyone. I seek your forgiveness for sending out a wrong message. I have never deleted any of my tweets till date, but this I did. All I have to say is sorry from the bottom of my heart," the BJP leader said.

Also watch | Child labour at 'critical moment' as more pushed into work: ILO × The post went viral on X and Instagram. Many people commented that only in India a scene of a child toiling in the streets can be transformed into a plank for praising PM. Khushbu clarified: "The kid I spoke to finishes her school and then sells flowers to help her education. I am a responsible citizen and a mother. And as a follower of PM Modi ji, we understand our responsibilities better than others of you."

"I am very sure I work more for child labour than you do. As someone who has always been involved in public service, I understand better. Kindly read the positive side and not jump to conclusions just because it is probably fashionable for you to be anti-Modi," Khushbu said in another retaliatory post.