‘I’m young, handsome,’ President Biden jokes about his age in new campaign advertisement. Watch

The US President Joe Biden on Saturday (Mar 9) released an advert ahead of the 2024 Presidential Elections, making fun of his age. "Look I'm not a young guy, that's no secret," he said in the campaign ad posted on social media.

The 81-year-old president also cited his ‘many years of experience’ while jokingly saying, “But here's the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people." America elects a president. Biden – began the campaign video with words about his age: "I'm an older guy. It's not a secret! But here's the thing: I understand what needs to be done for the American people. Donald Trump believes that the president's job is to take care of Donald… pic.twitter.com/eiVBRbb9YZ — Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) March 10, 2024 × He then went on to laud the achievements of his administration, including ‘combating the Covid-19 crisis, strengthening the economy, and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.’

"Today, we have the strongest economy in the world. I passed a law that lowers prescription drug prices, caps insulin at $35 a month for seniors," the president said.

Biden takes on Trump

Biden then mounted an attack on his Republican rival Donald Trump, alleging he “took away the freedom of women to choose".

Biden also pledged to restore Roe v. Wade as "the law of the land."

Watch: Joe Biden slams jokes about his age, targets youth in his new campaign × "Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump. I believe the job of the president is to fight for you, the American people and that's what I'm doing," he said.

Controversy over Biden’s age

The ‘funny’ campaign advertisement comes after a recent special counsel’s report referred to Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

President Biden often attracts negative media coverage, especially from right-wing outlets, for his gaffes and blunders. In his latest, Biden referred to Georgia murder victim Laken Riley as Lincoln Riley during the State of Union speech.

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene shouted from the audience, “Say her name!”, Biden snapped back, saying “I know how to say her name.”

“Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” he added.