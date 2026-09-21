/'Two-ply trafficking ring disrupted': Illinois police seize and pose with 650 toilet paper rolls

Illinois police officials came across an unusual haul when they found 650 rolls of toilet paper. Apparently, the stash was headed for some homes in Plainfield, where the rolls were being collected to pull a homecoming prank. Some masked groups are reported to have been targeting the area near Plainfield North High School.

The police said in a social media post that they had received several complaints from the community for two nights about attacks on homes using toilet paper, eggs and other items. People complained of property damage, leaving them with a huge mess to clean.

The department caught hold of the stash and shared it on Facebook, with a banner reading "Operation Clean Sweep". They gave it an estimated "street value" of $1,708.66. One news flash posted by the department even read, “Major two-ply trafficking ring disrupted.”

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"We’re already seeing exactly what we warned about, specifically in North Plainfield…We understand that Homecoming comes with traditions, and we want students to have fun and make memories. But what we are seeing this week has gone well beyond harmless pranks," it wrote alongside the photo.

People complained of toilet paper and egg attacks

The department said that they received complaints in double digits on Monday and Tuesday between 7:15 PM and 9:15 PM. People said their homes and cars were attacked with "toilet paper, eggs, ketchup, laundry detergent pods, and other items." It added that nearly 20-25 people wearing hoodies & ski masks were involved who would “pull up (as the kids say) simultaneously in multiple vehicles and cause chaos.”

Those who had nothing to do with the homecoming were also targeted. "These incidents are not limited to friends or classmates. Homes with small children, homes without children, and residents who have absolutely nothing to do with Homecoming are being targeted," the department informed in its post.

The attacks left people frustrated, and so the police started looking for the culprits. When officers intercepted 650 rolls of toilet paper that were intended to be used for these activities, they "decided to make the situation very clear: Homecoming is not a free pass to damage someone else's property or disrupt their quality of life."