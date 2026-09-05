/'If you want to lose weight? call...': JD Vance reveals his diet plan and secret for weight loss

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed his diet plan on Thursday, indicating that he has been following sauerkraut and high-protein foods to lose weight. His remark about his diet came after Robert F Kennedy Jr, the US health secretary, asked him for advice on giving up sugar. “I’m a devout Christian,” Vance said during a White House press briefing, and explained that he tries to practise “some kind of self-denial” during the season.



Describing how he came across the diet, Vance stated that on “Fat Tuesday”, apparently referring to Shrove Tuesday, he mentioned to his wife that he was thinking of giving up sugar and social media. He said he then reached out to Kennedy for advice, and the health secretary introduced him to the "intense" diet plan. Vance summed it up by saying: “I eat a lot of high-protein stuff, and I eat a lot of sauerkraut,” Vance told the press. “And let’s just say that if that was Fat Tuesday, Fat Wednesday never came.” He concluded: “So my advice to you is that if you want to lose weight, call Bobby Kennedy, and if you want to enjoy what you eat, do not call Bobby Kennedy.”

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What is Vance's sauerkraut diet?

Known as the "sauerkraut diet" or the "living diet," the plan centres on fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi to support gut health, paired with grass-fed meat. Those who follow it also avoid alcohol and ultra-processed foods to cut belly fat and reduce inflammation.



The US commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, and the transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, have also reported being fans of the diet. In 2024, Vance also disclosed that he had lost 2st 2lb in the two years after he won his Senate seat in 2022. He stated that the changes were the result of “eating better” and denied using weight-loss drugs.