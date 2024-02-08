Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula experiences 6th volcanic eruption since 2021: WATCH

A volcano erupted on Thursday (Feb 8) in southwest Iceland, marking the sixth outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, according to the country's meteorological office. This event marks the second eruption in the region this year, adding to the series of volcanic activities in the area, as reported by Reuters.

Live footage captured from the vicinity displayed images of bright-orange molten rock spouting from fissures in the ground. The eruption spectacle attracted attention as streams of lava flowed and cascaded down the landscape.

Watch the video here: Incredible lava fountaining ongoing! pic.twitter.com/O3X5oaa8s5 — Alex Spahn 🌋🌪️☄️ (@spahn711) February 8, 2024 × The Icelandic Meteorological Office issued a warning, alerting the public about the volcanic eruption occurring north of Sylingarfell. Concurrently, the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa announced its closure as a precautionary measure in response to the volcanic activity.

Not the first time...

The latest eruption follows a similar event on January 14, which lasted approximately two days. During that eruption, lava flows encroached upon the outskirts of the Grindavik fishing town, prompting the evacuation of nearly 4,000 residents and causing damage to some residential properties.

The Sylingarfell mountain, the epicentre of the eruption, is located north of Grindavik. However, it remains uncertain whether Thursday's volcanic activity will directly impact the nearby village.

Also watch | Iceland Volcano Eruption: Seismic activity intensified overnight near Grindavik In anticipation of future volcanic events, Icelandic authorities commenced construction of dykes aimed at diverting lava flows away from residential areas and critical infrastructure. Despite a downgrade in the volcanic system's threat level, local authorities have cautioned about the potential for additional eruptions as land elevation continues to rise due to subterranean magma accumulation.

Iceland's unique geological landscape, featuring over 30 active volcanoes, has established the country as a hotspot for volcano tourism.