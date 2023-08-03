'I may never have kids...': US doctor accidentally injects woman with acid instead of saline solution

In a startling incident that unfolded in Pennsylvania, a woman's life took a devastating turn when she was mistakenly injected with a corrosive acid during a routine medical procedure.

The aftermath of this egregious error has left her physically disfigured and grappling with uncertainties about her reproductive future.

As per a report by the New York Post, the victim, identified as Christine, has been thrust into a nightmarish ordeal that highlights the potential hazards of medical mix-ups.

Misguided treatment: Acid injection instead of saline

In what should have been a routine procedure to check her fallopian tubes for blockages, Christine, 33, visited Main Line Fertility in Pennsylvania in December of the previous year.

Tragically, a medical error of unfathomable proportions occurred. During the procedure, her physician, Dr Bloom, administered trichloroacetic acid (TCA) instead of the intended saline solution.

The immediate excruciating pain and Christine's instinctive realisation that something was amiss marked the beginning of a harrowing journey.

Following the injection, Christine's body exhibited distressing symptoms. Red warts surfaced on her inner thighs and legs, an alarming sign of the corrosive impact of the mistakenly administered acid.

Shockingly, medical records revealed that the acid had been introduced at an alarming concentration of 85 per cent, a stark contrast to the minuscule amounts typically used for specific medical purposes such as treating genital warts.

The consequences of this grievous error have been profound and enduring. After being rushed to a burn centre, Christine was diagnosed with first- and second-degree internal and external chemical burns.

The acid's relentless attack on her body left behind scar tissue that bears an unsettling resemblance to leather. The implications for her dreams of motherhood with her husband, Jason, are heartbreaking; the potential impact on her reproductive health remains a pressing concern.

Legal Battle: Seeking Accountability

In the wake of this catastrophic medical mishap, Christine and Jason decided to take legal action.

In March, they filed a lawsuit against Main Line Fertility, alleging negligence, recklessness, and a failure to adhere to established best practices.

Their legal petition asserts that the clinic's representatives have not offered an apology for the life-altering blunder, further compounding the distressing situation.