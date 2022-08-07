I hereby challenge Parag Agrawal to a public debate, says Musk amid Twitter row

Amid the row over the acrimonious Twitter deal, Tesla chief Elon Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate over the social media giant's "bot percentage".

I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage.



Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022 ×

"Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users," the SpaceX boss said in a series of tweets challenging the company's CEO. In fact, Musk went a step further and said that "if Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms."

Musk had called off the $44 billion deal after bidding for the social networking site. In a case filing, Musk has argued the number of users shown advertising on the platform is nearly 65 million lower than the firm's 238 million figure. The case is set to open on October 17 in Delaware.

Good summary of the problem.



If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms.



However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022 ×

Twitter has sued Musk asking him to complete the deal, however, the Tesla chief has countersued while accusing the company of misleading him over its user base. Twitter has claimed less than five per cent of its users are bots but Musk has now publicly challenged this figure.

Twitter has said Musk cannot walk away from the deal since he did not seek any information over the issue while making the buyout offer. The company informed the court that it has "complied in every respect with the merger agreement."

