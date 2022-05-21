Hugging helps a woman to beat stress, no effect on men: Study

According to a study, women who embraced their partner had a lower cortisol response to stress than women who did not embrace their partner.

However, the research found no stress-induced cortisol response was found in men after the embrace. The research concluded that an embrace by a romantic partner prior to a high-stress test could substantially reduce stress in women.

Also Read: Mental health matters: What is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)?

The study was published in Plus One journal which said stress is one of the leading factors associated with a variety of mental disorders such as depression, burnout and anxiety disorders.

The study tested 76 participants in the age group of 22-30 years with the participants invited as romantic couples as scientists studied the short-term embrace on physiological stress response.

Watch: Are you scrolling phone and is it adding to your stress?

The researchers said it found "no evidence that men benefitted from a short-term embrace as a potential stress buffer" with results indicating that the "effect is specific to women".

Critically, the study said amid the coronavirus pandemic there has been a substantial increase in stress and depression levels in many individuals due to economic and social restrictions.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.