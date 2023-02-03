Hug Day 2023: When is Hug day? Check date, significance, wishes, quote & how to celebrate it with your partner

Hug Day 2023: Hug day is the sixth day on the Valentine's week’s calendar and is celebrated by couples all around the world. On this day people give their partners a tight hug to show them how much they love them. A hug is a representation of embracing your partner for who they are, with all their flaws and shortcomings. The day falls two days before Valentine’s Day which is on 12 February. Generally, all couples give hugs to each other now and then, but this day has a special place in the hearts of young couples. Hugging someone is not just an expression of love but also a way to make someone feel secure and comfortable.

Hugs are a form of endearment towards our loved ones and indicate support, comfort, affection, friendship, and solace. When words are not enough to express affection and emotional warmth, a hug comes into play. So on this day, give your partner a tight bear hug and make them feel extra special.

Hugs are not only an expression of love but also have various mental and physical health benefits. Take a look at some of the health benefits of hugging so that you hug your special one more often:

1. Hugs reduce stress- Whenever your partner is feeling low or is dealing with something unpleasant, try giving them a hug. Sometimes talking about things can make things worse and make the person more stressed so you can support the person non-verbally by just giving them a warm hug.

2. Hugs boost hearth-health: Hugging can be good for both your partner’s and your heart's health. Scientists have found through various experiments that hugging helps in reducing blood pressure which helps beat the heart at a better rate.

3. Hugs help reduce fears- Hugging your loved one makes them feel safe especially when they are suffering from anxiety or low self-esteem.

Hug Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, greetings

1. There is one gift that can’t be given without taking it back and that is why I give you a hug. Happy Hug Day!

2. Sending you a hug from across the miles so warm and tight that even the distances would disappear.

3. A warm embrace to my sweetheart, I adore you very much. Happy Hug Day, cherished!

4. A hug is a treasured memory and cherished moment shared by us. Happy Hug Day 2023!