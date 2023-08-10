How did Lil Tay die 'unexpectedly'? Fans raise doubt after her brother was also reported dead

Teen influencer Lil Tay passed away at the tender age of 15. Her family shared the unfortunate news on social media on Wednesday. The cause of her sudden death is not known yet. The controversial teen will be remembered as a little who used to curse and flex online. “

With heavy hearts, we are sharing the tragic and unexpected news of the sudden loss of our cherished Claire. Words cannot convey the depth of the pain we are experiencing. This unforeseen outcome has left us in a state of shock," stated a message posted on her Instagram account this Wednesday.

Her real name was Claire Eileen Qi Hope.

Another Instagram statement also revealed the unfortunate demise of her brother Jason Tian (21), “The passing of her brother compounds our grief in ways beyond imagination.”

Lil Tay: ‘Youngest flexer’

The teenage influencer rose to fame in 2018 when she boasted about her wealth and frequently used abusive words at a young age. She used to post pictures on social media with expensive cars and dollars in her hand. She also used to make videos of lavish home tours.

With over 3 million followers, she proudly embraced the title of “youngest flexer”.

"I suppose people find it amusing because I'm just 9 years old and yet I've achieved so much,' she remarked during a May 2018 interview on ‘Good Morning America.’

“'I'm the youngest flexer out there. I have the freedom to pursue whatever I desire. If others doubt me, it's of no concern to me.”

Mystery around Lil Tay and her brother's death

The exact date and cause of the untimely demise of the young influencer have not been disclosed, which is giving rise to the mystery around her death. Wondering what could have caused her death, one of her fans wrote on Instagram, “Why post this on the internet when ur child hasn’t been on the internet for 5+ years you are one of the parents”.

Lil had been going on and off from the internet for the last 5 years. Her last post before the announcement of her death was in 2018 when she paid tribute to a tribute post to rapper XXXTentacion.

In 2018, many alleged Lil’s father for abusing and exploiting her and her brother. Lil’s mother also lost her job as a real estate agent in 2018 over the youngster’s content.

Speculation has begun circulating on social media about the cause of death with one user, Jesse Ryan, claiming to have witnessed the incident.

Nothing has been confirmed as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)

