'How beautiful': A tiny asteroid lights up night sky after hitting Earth's surface. Watch!

A small asteroid measuring about three feet entered the Earth's atmosphere and was seen lighting up the sky above the English Channel. The meteorite was seen in the sky around 03:00 GMT (8:30 am IST) creating a shooting star effect.

Currently known as Sar2667, the small asteroid exploded after it entered the Earth. It was visible from across Southern England, Wales all the way to Paris, BBC reported.

This instance was predicted by International Meteor Organisation (IMO), a Belgium-based non-profit organisation that "the object would have entered about four kilometres (2.5 miles) from the French coast, and would create a "fireball effect."

The organisation also added that it was expected to hit France's Rouen city.

The European Space Agency said that it was a "sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!"

Several users on Twitter shared videos of the stunning star effect phenomenon that left them mesmerised.

One user said, "Got It! How beautiful! #Sar2667 #Asteroid."

I've posted this already but just realised there is sound! Is this just my phone, or is that fizzing sound a real thing that happens with fireballs? (Sound needs to be up high). #asteroid #meteor #Sar2667 pic.twitter.com/HEFZe6Xzt4 — Ali Penny (@CloudberryJam) February 13, 2023 ×

Another said, “Wow! Incredible lightshow with audible bang! #Sar2667.”

A similar instance where an asteroid predicted to enter the atmosphere in advance was predicted in the sky above Ontario, Canada in November last year.

(with inputs from agencies)