A famished guest wanting a late dinner at a luxury hotel in the US city of Indianapolis fumed over a disappointing room service meal, according to American media reports late Tuesday (January 14).

Advertisment

The guest was staying at the JW Marriott. In a post on Reddit, the guest expressed his disappointment over the meal which was $110, a report by The New York Post said.

The guest shared a photo of the food which showed two mediocre-looking burgers and fries in biodegradable takeout containers, along with two cans of beer.

The reactions to the meal: This is some hospital bulls**t

Advertisment

The meal rested on a coffee table, along with an array of tiny condiment packets. It looked more like a meal delivered from food delivery apps rather than a five-star hotel.

Also read | Atlanta man arrested after firing multiple shots from Four Seasons Hotel building

There were many reactions to the post shared on Reddit. “Hotels really need to either bring room service back or stop calling delivery room service,” a user said.

Advertisment

“Not surprised, the room service at JW Marriott in Vegas was just as bad,” another user said, pointing out that better food is served in school cafeterias.

“This is some hospital to go order bulls–t,” a third user reacted.

The New York Post report said that the displeased diner staying at JW Mariott, Indianapolis, updated his post on Reddit saying that one of the managers of the hotel showed sympathy after hearing the complaint- offering a 50 per cent discount on the order.

The guest also delivered his final review of the meal, saying that the food “sucked"- that the burgers, ordered medium, were delivered well done, and the fries were soggy.

Both orders were also reportedly missing items requested.

(With inputs from agencies)