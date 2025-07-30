History repeats? Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant evacuated after Russia’s 8.8 magnitude mega quake

Russia's 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday (Jul 30) triggered an emergency evacuation at the Fukushima nuclear plant in northeast Japan. As per reports, all workers of the stricken nuclear plant were evacuated to avoid a 2011-style meltdown of the facility. "We have evacuated all workers and employees" at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, a spokeswoman for plant operator TEPCO told news agencies, adding that no "abnormality" had been observed.

What happened in 2011?

In 2011, in the aftermath of the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma suffered a massive electrical grid failure, and damage was reported at nearly all the power plant's backup energy sources. After the reactors shut down, crews couldn't cool them properly. That failure broke the containment systems and let radioactive material escape into the environment.