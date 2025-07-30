History repeats? Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant evacuated after Russia’s 8.8 magnitude mega quake

"We have evacuated all workers and employees" at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, a spokeswoman for plant operator TEPCO told news agencies, adding that no "abnormality" had been observed.
In 2011, in the aftermath of the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma suffered a massive electrical grid failure, and damage was reported at nearly all the power plant's backup energy sources. After the reactors shut down, crews couldn't cool them properly. That failure broke the containment systems and let radioactive material escape into the environment.
Japan's Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency later rated the disaster a level seven — the highest on the International Nuclear Event Scale — based on findings from the Japan Nuclear Energy Safety Organization. It remains the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, which was also classified at level seven.