/Himalayas running dry? Snow levels hit over 20-year low, water crisis sparks fears for 2 billion people

The Himalayas, which are considered the water tower of Asia, are running dry at the top as the snow cover across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, the long mountain stretch covering from Afghanistan to Myanmar, has fallen to its lowest level over two decades. The development has prompted rising fears of a sweeping water crisis that affects around two billion people, according to a new report.

The HKH Snow Update 2026 by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development reported that snow persistence from November 2025 to March 2026 was 27.8 per cent below the long-term average. Snow persistence refers to how long snow remains on the ground after falling, a key indicator of mountain winter health.

The report highlights that seasonal snow acts as a natural water reservoir, contributing nearly one-fourth of the annual runoff across 12 major river basins in the Hindu Kush Himalaya, supporting agriculture, hydropower, and water supply from Kabul to Kolkata.

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The river basin is facing the biggest shortage

The Mekong basin experienced the sharpest decline at 59.5 per cent below normal, the Tibetan Plateau faced a deficit of 47.4 per cent and the Yellow River, as well as the Amu Darya basins, registered steep declines.

The Ganges basin saw snow persistence level about 16.3 per cent above normal this winter, providing short-term relief to parts of north India. However, this marks the fourth consecutive winter with below-average snowfall, with 14 such deficits recorded since 2003.