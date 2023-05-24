Here's how you can message anyone on WhatsApp without saving contact numbers

The most popular instant messaging service app WhatsApp has established itself as a dominant player across the world. Its continuous efforts to enhance its features have always overshadowed its competitors like Telegram and Line. The messaging app recently app unveiled its plan to introduce the "editing message," option allowing its users to edit their messages. But when connecting to people we often don't want to save a contact number each time there is a conversation. Till now it was a burden, but don't worry you can overcome this hurdle by using some privacy settings in contacts.

Here are three ways through which you can text anybody without saving their contact: 1. WhatsApp’s Click-to-Chat Feature This features works for both mobile and computers. You need to create and use click-to-chat links.

-Copy and paste the https://wa.me/<number> link into your browser or any other app where you can access it easily. No, whenever you want to talk to someone without saving their numbers, just replace the number of the link with the full number of the recipient in the international format, that is country code + actual number.

Don't add any zeros or signs or even dashes.

-Once done, click on the link to open it.

Example: In India, the country code is 91 and 2134578790 is the number. You'll write:

https://wa.me/2134578790

-After this, you should see the "Continue to Chat," option. Tap on it to open the chat thread.

But if the number isn't a WhatsApp user, you will get a message that the number doesn't exist. 2. Third-Party Websites While the method mentioned above is extremely simple, but some might not want to walk that extra mile. If yes, then you can surely give this method a try!

First, open SendWhatsappMsg.com in your browser on mobile or desktop. You should bookmark the link.

Once it's open, select the country of the recipient from the drop-down box under the WhatsApp number.

Then enter your phone number and add your message. Finally, click on the send message button.

After this, the chat thread will open with the number you provided and you may now chat with the person.

If the above-mentioned website is not working for you, then you can try these:

Rainer.li

Easy Message

Nocontact 3. Third-Party Apps You can install third-party apps on your phones that will allow you to text someone.

Follow these easy steps:

Install the Easy Message app on your Android or iOS phone.

Copy-paste or type the number in the international format.

Hit the "Start chat in WhatsApp" option to open the chat thread with the unsaved number.

You can also try these click-to-chat apps:

Direct Message for WhatsApp (iOS)

Click to Chat (iOS)

WhatsDirect (Android)