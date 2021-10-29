'Head-shape correction': Parents in China use moulds and helmets to keep their babies' heads round - Report

Flat Head Syndrome is not a common term that one can come across on an everyday basis, but if you are a first-time parent, then you might have heard or read about it.

The Flat Head Syndrome happens when a baby spends a lot of time lying with his head turned to one side, the weight of the baby's head results in causing a patch at the back or side of the skull to flatten.

In medical terms, the condition is called flat head syndrome or positional plagiocephaly, however, it is also understood that having flat head syndrome won't affect the baby's brain growth.

Now, it appears that the parents in China have it quite seriously as they are using special pillows, moulds and even helmets to train their babies' skulls into a more rounded shape, a news report in the South China Morning Post revealed.

The parents are even taking to social media like Xiaohongshu, to discuss equipment that can help correct a baby's head shape, the reports added.

It is important to note here that decades ago in China, people used to believe that flat heads and large foreheads were a sign of good luck, now parents there are following the new trend and trying to take advantage and make their child’s head more round.

SCMP reported a mother's account, who wrote a popular Xiaohongshu post titled "I took my baby to head-shape correction, despite my family’s protests". The mother has given details about the procedures the baby has to go through.

She revealed that she took the baby to a local clinic to get custom-made "head correction gear" when the baby was seven months old. She further mentioned that how a mould was created after wrapping the baby's head in layers of plaster to measure it.

The mother even defended her after facing flak online. "I think wearing a head helmet has the same function as wearing braces, which is to correct a body part and make it more beautiful," she wrote as quoted by SCMP.

"I have a flat head, and I know how painful it is for women who are chasing beauty. I don't want my kid to grow up and regret this part of herself," she added.