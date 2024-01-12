Having trouble sleeping at night? Try this five-minute hack recommended by experts

If you're having trouble falling asleep because your mind is too busy, there's a simple trick called the 'cognitive shuffle' that might help. Sleep is really important for your body and mind to rest, and not getting enough sleep can be bad for your health. Many people need around seven to nine hours of sleep each night, but most of us can only manage to get six hours of sleep, which can lead to several cognitive problems.

There are different reasons why people might not sleep well, like being sick, having a baby, or just having too many thoughts in their head about work, relationships, money, or other life issues.

What is cognitive shuffle method?

If you find it hard to relax when you go to bed because your mind keeps racing, you can try the 'cognitive shuffle.' It's a quick and simple trick to trick your brain and stop it from thinking about all your worries.

Here's how you can do it: Before bed, spend about five minutes thinking about random things that are easy to picture in your mind.

These things should be unrelated, like potatoes, a bus, and a violin. This should make your brain tired and help you stop thinking about the things that are keeping you awake, so you can hopefully fall asleep easier.

Other factors to consider

There are also other things you can do to sleep better. One tip is to make good habits during the day, like getting some light right after you wake up. Open your curtains or turn on a light if it's still dark. This tells your brain to stop making the sleep hormone melatonin, so you feel less drowsy.

