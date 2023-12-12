Harry Potter's rare first edition found in discount bin sells for $69k at auction

A first-edition copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," discovered in a Scottish bookstore's discount bin in the late 1990s, recently sold for an impressive $69,000 at auction. The hardback is among the 200 early editions distributed to bookstores before its widespread 1997 release, making it a coveted literary treasure.

The 58-year-old Scottish woman, who stumbled upon this literary gem while touring the Scottish Highlands with her family, shared her serendipitous story.

Purchasing the book before the Harry Potter phenomenon took hold, she recognised its cover and title after reading an early interview with then-unknown author J.K. Rowling in The Scotsman newspaper, as reported by the New York Post.

Placed in a wicker 'bargain bucket,' the book lacked a dust jacket, allowing her to negotiate a lower price. Unaware of its potential value, her children later researched online, suspecting it might be a first edition due to the missing dust jacket.

Hidden in plain sight

The book spent years in storage, overlooked and placed in an inconspicuous cupboard under the stairs—a whimsical parallel to Harry Potter's humble accommodations at the Dursleys' home in the novel.

Upon learning that the first print run editions didn't include a dust jacket, the owner decided to authenticate her copy.

Despite being one of the best-selling books globally, this first edition's remarkable preservation adds to its allure for collectors.

The novel, retitled "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" for US audiences, achieved monumental success, selling over 120 million copies and securing its place among the best-selling books of all time.