Happy Teacher's Day: Know history, significance, quotes and best wishes for Teacher's Day 2023

Every year, India celebrates Teacher's Day on September 5 to honour and recognise the contribution of teachers in building the nation. The day reminds us of the profound impact teachers have on our lives. They shape us as responsible citizens and future leaders.

This year, the entire nation will celebrate the day on Tuesday, September 5. Here's everything you need to know about Teacher's Day, its history, significance, quotes by famous teachers and wishes for your teachers.

History of Teacher's Day

We celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary as Teacher's Day in India. He was a philosopher, teacher, and India's second president. He also believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country.

In 1962, when he became president, his students and friends suggested celebrating his birthday as a day to honour and praise all teachers. Thus, Teacher's Day came into being in India.

Significance of Teacher's Day

Teachers play a significant role in shaping our minds and instilling values not mentioned in books. As guiding lights, they brighten our paths to knowledge and wisdom. Students and communities show their love, respect and appreciation for their teachers on Teacher's Day through cars, gifts, heartfelt messages or organising events. Simple gestures of gratitude can go a long way in valuing the efforts of our teachers. Being a teacher is not a profession but a noble calling.

Teacher's Day 2023 Quotes

Here are the best quotes for Teacher's Day 2023.

"If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher."

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression & knowledge."

Albert Einstein

"Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man."

Swami Vivekananda

"I have always felt that the true textbook for the pupil is his teacher."

Mahatma Gandhi

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world."

Malala Yousafzai

Teacher's Day 2023 Wishes

Here are the best wishes you can send your teachers on Teacher's Day 2023.

To my remarkable teacher, your guidance has been a beacon of light in my educational journey. Happy Teacher's Day! Your impact on my life is truly irreplaceable."

"On this special occasion, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your dedication and expertise in teaching. Happy Teacher's Day! You've made learning a joy."

"Dear teacher, your lessons extend far beyond the classroom. Thank you for not only imparting knowledge but also instilling values. Wishing you a wonderful Teacher's Day!"

"To the teacher who inspired me to dream big and work hard to achieve those dreams, Happy Teacher's Day! Your belief in me has been my greatest motivator."

"Happy Teacher's Day! Your passion for teaching is contagious, and your patience is endless. I'm grateful for the positive impact you've had on my life."

