Happy Mother's Day 2023: Express your love by sharing wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp & FB status

Mother's Day 2023: Mother's Day is a holiday that honours and appreciates mothers and mother figures for their love, care, and sacrifices. Many countries, including the United States, Canada, India and Australia, mark it on the second Sunday in May. On this day, individuals show their appreciation and love for their moms by giving them gifts, cards, and flowers, or spending quality time with them.

Here are some heartfelt wishes and messages you can share with your mother or mother figure on Mother's Day to express your love and appreciation:

1. "Happy Mother's Day to the most wonderful mother!" Thank you for all of your love, support, and care throughout my life. "Words cannot express how much I adore you!"

2. "You may be just one person to the rest of the world, but to me, you are the entire world." Mother's Day greetings, Mom! You definitely deserve all of life's love and happiness."

3. "I appreciate you being the light of my life and guiding me through all the ups and downs." "May your Mother's Day be filled with love, joy, and endless blessings."

4. "Mom, your love and strength inspire all of us. Thank you for always being there to us. Mother's Day greetings!" 5. "Every successful person has a loving and caring mother." Mom, I appreciate your unwavering support. Mother's Day greetings!"

6. "Mother's Day greetings to the most incredible woman I know." Your love is limitless, and I will be eternally glad to be your child."

7."Thank you for the laughter, tears, and everything in between, best mum in the world." I treasure every time we've spent together. Mother's Day greetings!"

8. "I wish you a day as special and lovely as you are, Mom." Mother's Day greetings! Thank you for always being the rock on which we can rely." 9. "Mom, your love is a never-ending gift." I am eternally grateful for your presence, encouragement, and support. Mother's Day greetings!"

10."Roses are red, violets are blue, and there is no one more wonderful in the world than you!" Mother's Day greetings, Mom! To the moon and back, I adore you."

Here are some famous quotes that you can share on Mother's Day to express your admiration and gratitude for your mother or mother figure:

1. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." – Cardinal Mermillod

2. "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." – Abraham Lincoln

3. "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." – Unknown 4."There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother." – Sara Josepha Hale

5. "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." – Rudyard Kipling

6. "The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." – Honoré de Balzac 7. "To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world." – Unknown

8. "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity; it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." – Agatha Christie 9. "A mother's arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in them." – Victor Hugo

10. "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." – Robert Browning