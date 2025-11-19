/International Men’s Day 2025: Theme, history, significance and global celebrations — Know why the day matters

International Men’s Day is observed annually on 19 November. The date remains the same each year and serves as a reminder to reflect on men’s health, responsibilities, and everyday experiences. International Men’s Day 2025 is being celebrated on Wednesday with the theme “Celebrating Men and Boys", which underscores the value of recognising the positive roles they play within families, society and nations.

What is the history of International Men’s Day?

International Men’s Day was first established by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh and celebrated in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago, who chose 19 November to honour both his father’s birthday and a meaningful moment in the nation’s football history. What started as a local initiative has since spread to more than 80 countries, offering a global platform to celebrate male role models and encourage healthier social understanding.

What is the significance of International Men’s Day?

Encouraging equal opportunities that allow men and boys to reach their full potential.

Acknowledging men who contribute through leadership, kindness and responsibility.

Promoting physical, emotional and mental well-being, including issues often left unspoken.

Highlighting men’s roles in families, communities, relationships and caregiving.

Addressing areas where men may encounter discrimination.

Supporting balanced gender relationships.

Why is International Men's Day celebrated?

It is celebrated to safeguard men from discrimination, encourage healthier and more balanced gender relations, and support them in reaching their full potential by ensuring equal opportunities to grow and thrive.

Why International Men’s Day matters?

The observance brings attention to issues that are frequently overlooked, such as stress, emotional struggles and rising suicide rates. It encourages open conversations about mental health, emotional expression and the lived experiences of men and boys, helping build more supportive environments at home, at work and in the community.

Why was 19 November chosen?