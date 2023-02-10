Happy Hug Day 2023: Images, Best wishes, messages, greetings to send your special someone on February 12

Hug Day 2023: Hug Day comes annually two days before Valentine's Day on February 12. Young couples are often excited about Hug Day as it is their first exposure to physical touch. A hug is a physical expression that can instantly lift your mood if you feel upset. Hugs are the best form of physical activity to express affection towards a person. It helps two people to experience what love truly feels. Researchers say that hugs release a hormone inside our brain known as oxytocin. People also believe that hugs can calm you down and reduce stress. Hugs, especially on Hug Day, can brighten your day and lighten your mood.

But for some couples, a hug is not something they can give each other first thing in the morning. Many couples in long-distance relationships also miss their partners during Valentine's Week. Thus, the first thing you should do on the morning of Hug Day is to send messages to your loved ones. Keeping this in mind, we have compiled the best quotes for Hug Day 2023.

Hug Day 2023: Wishes

A hug communicates a thousand words. But, I wish to say three words. I love you. Happy Hug Day 2023.

On this Hug Day 2023, I wish to hug you with all my love. Sending virtual hugs your way!

One day, I want to wake up next to you and wish you a Hug Day every day. Till then, I am sending this Hug day wish by text. Happy Hug Day, my love!