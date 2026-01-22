/Happy Basant Panchami 2026: 30+ messages, wishes, quotes and WhatsApp status for friends and family to share

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, marks the arrival of the spring festival, which is celebrated at the end of the Magha month. Saraswati Puja is generally celebrated at the end of January and the start of February because on this day, Lord Brahma created the universe, according to Hindu mythology. Hence, this year it will be celebrated on January 23.

Basant Panchami holds special cultural and spiritual significance. People wear yellow outfits, prepare traditional dishes like kesari halwa, and decorate homes, schools and temples in yellow, a colour symbolising energy, prosperity and freshness.

On this auspicious day, sharing heartfelt wishes, messages and quotes has become a popular way to spread positivity. If you’re looking for the best Basant Panchami 2026 wishes, WhatsApp status, greetings and quotes, here’s a curated collection you can send to friends and family.

Happy Basant Panchami 2026 wishes

• May Goddess Saraswati bless you with wisdom, success and happiness.

• Wishing you a bright and joyful Basant Panchami filled with knowledge.

• May this Basant Panchami bring positivity and new beginnings into your life.

• Let the yellow hues of spring fill your days with hope and joy.

• All around are beautiful sights, flowers, birds, sweets and kites. Basant Panchami truly delights! Happy Basant Panchami!

•May the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and arts, be with you always. Happy Basant Panchami.

•As the winter chill recedes, may this Basant Panchami bring warmth and new beginnings to your life.

•Wishing you a season of learning, growth, and prosperity. Happy Saraswati Puja.

•May the yellow hues of spring fill your home with happiness and joy. Happy Basant Panchami 2026!.

•On this auspicious day, I pray for your success, wisdom, and peace. Have a blessed day.

•May Goddess Saraswati shower you with wisdom, and may your life be filled with knowledge and success.

•Let the vibrant yellow of Basant Panchami bring brightness to your life and success in all your endeavours.

•Warm wishes on Basant Panchami! May your life be as bright and cheerful as the spring flowers.

•Wishing you a day filled with the sweetness of music, the brightness of colours, and the blessings of Saraswati Devi.

•May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you and your family.

Basant Panchami messages for friends and family

• On this auspicious day, may learning guide your path and success follow you.

• May your life bloom like spring flowers this Basant Panchami.

• Wishing peace, progress and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

• May Goddess Saraswati remove ignorance and enlighten your mind.

• No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing u…Happy Basant Panchami.

Inspirational Basant Panchami quotes

• “Knowledge is the greatest wealth, may Saraswati Maa bless you with it.”

• “Let wisdom be your strength and learning your light.”

• “Spring teaches us that every ending brings a new beginning.”

• "Let education shape your destiny this Basant Panchami."

• "True wealth lies in wisdom and humility."

Basant Panchami WhatsApp & Instagram status