'Hangry' is passe, 'hanxiety' is the new thing

We have all been through this. Uncertainty in life, relationship issues, job woes and many other things bring us down. All seems lost and irreparable. Past seems beautiful and the future represents a dark and dreary period with no hope whatsoever. Your boss seems like a demon. You want to breaking things.

And all these thoughts vanish after a simple snack. You were 'hangry' (angry because hungry).

Being hangry is a thing and by now we all probably know about it enough to take preventive steps. But do you know about 'hanxiety'? Read on.

A study published in Oxford Academic says that alcohol hangover can be a major cause of anxiety (Hanxiety). The study says that as body recovers from hangover it experiences physiological stress. Such stress is usually generated when the body is injured or ill. In other words, hangover creates symptoms similar to when the body is ill or injred.

This increases our cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone. This causes changes in blood pressure and heart rate. These changes are similar to when we are anxious. In other words, hangover induces symptoms of anxiety in us.

Brain activity changes too during hangover. Brain activity involving dopamine is lowered during hangover. Dopamine normally plays important role in fighting anxiety.

So next time you feel like drinking to drown your sorrows, think again. Because the hangover may make you more anxious. Be responsible.