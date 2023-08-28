Handwritten Apple-1 ad drafted by Steve Jobs in 1976 sells for $175,759

In a Boston-based RR auction, a handwritten advertisement by Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple and the charismatic pioneer of the personal computer, was sold for $175,759. The ad provides an understanding of the initial days of Apple and the innovative mind of Steve Jobs, who sparked a revolution in the technology industry.

The auction house has published a blog about the handwritten advertisements. Drafted in 1976 for Apple-1, the ads were on an 8.5 x 11 binder sheet in black ink. A consignor acquired these handwritten advertisements on his visit to Steve Jobs' garage in the same year. They highlighted the technical features of Apple-1, a computer way ahead of its time.

Steve Jobs has described the details of Apple-1 in his handwriting, including power supplies, 8K bytes of RAM, a CRT terminal with keyboard input, composite video output, and expandability up to 65K through an edge connector. Due to the presence of BASIC programming, Jobs preferred the 6501 or 6502 microprocessor. Moreover, he gave an exact count of the integrated circuits (ICs) used, focusing on their prospects for development and expandability.

Steve Jobs' handwritten ad from 1976 includes two Polaroids, taken at The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California. One of the photographs depicted a completely assembled Apple-1 board with a keyboard and monitor. The other images showed an Apple-1 display screen with an Apple Basic program, with annotation by Jobs, "Fuzzy because camera wiggled."

The original Apple-1 advertisement's alignment with the handwritten ad confirmed its historical significance. Interface Magazine first published the Apple ad in July 1976. The issue also included a product review by RS Jones titled "Comparing Apples and Oranges." The article featured a quote from Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder.

Apple historian Corey Cohen verified the document's authenticity. He noted that the technical specifications mentioned in the handwritten draft accurately match the ones on the original ad.

Steve Jobs' signature, contact information, and his parents' house address, 11161 Crist Dr. Los Altos, CA 940, which served as the Apple Computer Company's first headquarters, confirmed the ad's originality. The ad showcases the billion-dollar company's humble beginnings.

In the advertisement, Steve Jobs stated that the Apple-1 was an exceptional bargain, with the board and manual priced at just $75.

(With inputs from agencies)