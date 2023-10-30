Halloween 2023: How did the All Hallows' Eve start and why is it celebrated?

Halloween is the festival for dress-up and fun and is celebrated on October 31 every year. The spooky festival got its start from the ancient Celtic holiday known as Samhain, which fell on November 1 in modern calendars.

On the day, people dressed up and set bonfires on in an attempt to ward off ghosts since it was thought that the souls of the deceased returned to their houses. In this way, goblins, ghosts, and witches—popular Halloween clichés—became connected to the occasion.

The beginning

All Saints Day was established by Pope Boniface IV in the seventh century CE, and was first observed on May 13. Pope Gregory III changed the celebration to November 1 a century later, most likely to replace the ancient festival of Samhain with a Christian one.

The day before the saintly celebration became known as All Hallows Eve, or Halloween.

The English word 'Halloween' comes from "All Hallows' Eve", being the evening before the Christian holy days of All Hallows' Day (All Saints' Day) on 1 November and All Souls' Day on 2 November.

Despite having its origins in the Celtic regions of France, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, the festival swiftly expanded to other countries. For religious reasons, the original American colonists in New England were not allowed to celebrate it, but in the Southern colonies, it was somewhat of a holiday. By the 1800s, Halloween had become a part of fall festivals honouring the seasonal harvest, and many of the modern Halloween customs were brought by Irish immigrants who had fled the horrific Potato Famine.

Trick-or-treat

Children traditionally celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating. Children dressed in costumes visit different homes, posing the question "trick or treat?" and requesting sweets or perhaps cash. The word "trick" implies a "threat" to perform mischief on the homeowners or their property if no treat is given. Trick-or-treating for sweets was one of the most well-liked Halloween traditions by 1950.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween is one of the greatest candy sales holidays in the US today, with sales projected to reach over $3 billion.

Halloween costumes

In the early 20th century, Irish and Scottish communities brought back the old world custom of "guising," in which a person would dress in costume and tell a joke, recite a poem, or perform some other trick in exchange for a piece of fruit or other treats. The custom, known as "guising" in Scotland, derives from the kids' disguises or costumes.

Halloween costumes have traditionally been influenced by spooky witches, devils, vampires, ghosts, and skeletons. Over time, the assortment of costumes grew to feature well-known real-life figures, well-known fictional characters, and popular archetypes like princesses and ninjas.