Halley's Comet set to unleash 'shooting stars' for the first time in 37 years. Here's when to watch

Skygazers across the world, mark your calendars as "shooting stars" with their origin from the famous Halley's Comet will be visible this weekend (Oct 20-Oct 21). They will appear to originate from the Orion constellation - just above the famous Orion Belt of three bright stars - and hence it has been named an Orionid meteor shower.

Halley's Comet is the most famous short-period comet and the only one that can be seen twice in one human lifetime. The Orionids happen due to the dust and debris left behind in the inner solar system by Halley's Comet.

What are Orionids?

"Shooting stars" are a result of dust and debris from comets, which release energy when they strike the Earth's atmosphere.

The upcoming Orionids are one of the two annual meteor showers caused by Halley's comet, the other being the Eta Aquariids spotted in April this year.

Halley's comet was last seen in 1986 in the inner solar system. Every 75 years, Halley's Comet, a massive snowball of ice, rock, and dust, reaches the inner solar system, where it melts and leaves behind debris. Meteor showers occur because this debris travels into Earth's orbit around the sun. The giant comet will return in 2061 after reaching its halfway point in December of this year and then beginning its journey back towards the inner solar system.

The Orionids are already active, having started on September 26 and set to continue until November 22, although the important peak is on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21.

Where to see the Orionids

Around 10-20 "shooting stars" should be visible per hour as the Orionids will reach their peak this weekend. This peak will occur at midnight EDT in North America, according to the American Meteor Society.

However, it is recommended to see the peak of the meteor shower any time after dark - in this case, on Friday, Oct 20 to dawn on Saturday, Oct 21. There are other dynamics too, especially the weather and the moon phase.

Even though you'll need clear skies to see anything noteworthy, sky conditions are good for this year’s Orionids, especially if you’re willing to stay up late. This is so because there's a first quarter moon, which will set at around midnight and is strong enough to bleach the night sky and make it harder to see the "shooting stars".

Therefore, the early hours of Saturday, October 21, will probably be the best time to watch the Orionids.

How to watch

The preferable way to approach the Orionids is to treat it as a stargazing session. So, get ready to enjoy the magnificent Orionid meteor shower which will rise high into the southeastern sky after midnight.