/Guru Purnima 2026 opens doors to the spiritual realm and is the time to do what's right

Guru Purnima honours one of the oldest relationships India has known - between a guru and a disciple. This year, Indians are marking this day on July 29. The day celebrates knowledge and sharing it with the world. It is the birth anniversary of Sage Veda Vyasa, the man who put the Vedas together and gave the world the Mahabharata. It's also remembered as the day Lord Shiva first taught yogic wisdom to the Saptarishis, who then spread out and shared the knowledge and wisdom with others.

In 2026, Guru Purnima also carries an astrological significance. "Jupiter, the planet linked to wisdom, is at the strongest point in its yearly cycle on this very day," Acharya Poonam Dutta (Satyamshakti), Founder & Chief Astrologer, Annant Drishti, says. She adds, "Every Guru Purnima carries a bit of this meaning anyway, since the festival and the planet share the same root idea. But this year adds something more."

Jupiter is currently moving through Cancer. This is the sign where it feels unusually at home. "Cancer belongs to the Moon, the planet tied to emotion and instinct. When Jupiter sits here, its wisdom stops staying purely in the head. It becomes something felt, not just something understood," she says.

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Jupiter and Sun are strongest at this time

So what does it mean for you? Acharya Poonam says that with the Sun also being prominent during this period, it is "pushing us towards self-understanding, while Jupiter offers the wisdom needed to walk that path." This combination brings “an unusually supportive stretch for finally shedding old confusion or self-doubt.”

The courage to do what's right

Additionally, this is also the best time to start practising meditation. The Purnima runs from July 28 until 8:05 PM on July 29. Further, until 3:14 pm on July 29, the Moon rests in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra, which is tied to the universal deities of dharma, i.e. the Vishwadevas. "It is also connected to the Virat Swaroop of Shree Krishna. This is that vast cosmic form he revealed in the Bhagavad Gita. This nakshatra carries themes of quiet resolve, and the courage to do what's right even when it costs something," Acharya Poonam says.

Guru Purnima 2026 opens the doors to practising spirituality

After this time, the Moon will shift into Lord Vishnu's Shravana Nakshatra. "This nakshatra governs the ability to receive teaching with humility. The ability of a human to hold onto it with devotion. Really two qualities that sit right at the heart of every real guru-shishya bond," she says.