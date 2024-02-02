Groundhog Day 2024: Ontario's Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; know more about tradition

The farming community in both US and Canada is celebrating Groundhog Day today. The centuries-old tradition involves a playground activity featuring their localised groundhog celebrity. In the tradition where folklore dominates science, groundhog delivers weather prediction based on whether or not it sees its own shadow.

This year around, Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec's Fred la Marmotte groundhogs all reportedly did not see their shadows during the celebration. This indicates that spring-like weather will soon arrive in the region, bringing much-needed relief to the community.

Significance of Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day is part of a tradition rooted in European agricultural life, marking the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

The celebration, often for fun, takes place in Pennsylvania. Gobbler Knob in Punxsutawney becomes an annual playground activity for those who are curious to know the weather prediction by these cute animals. The celebration is free of cost with spectators entering the grounds beginning at 3 am ET.

When was the first Groundhog Day celebrated?

The inaugural Groundhog Day was celebrated on February 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, according to History.com.

Originating from the Christian tradition of Candlemas, where clergy blessed candles essential for the winter season, this tradition evolved with Germans introducing the practice of using an animal to forecast the weather. The results are in! Here is Punxsutawney Phil's prediction: #GroundhogDay2024 #knowbefore pic.twitter.com/JeReZyNlOy — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) February 2, 2024 × Originally, people used to make hedgehogs predict the weather for them. Upon settling in America, German colonisers in Pennsylvania continued the tradition, but with groundhogs, which were more prevalent in the state.

Despite the fun associated with groundhog predictions, they are rarely accurate. According to the Stormfax Weather Almanac, Punxsutawney Phil has been correct only 39 per cent of the time since 1887. He has seen his shadow more often than not, predicting a prolonged winter 107 times, accounting for 84 per cent.



USA Today has compiled all the results dating back to 1887.

Witnessed shadow for six more winter weeks: 107

No shadow during early spring: 19

Incomplete shadow: 1

No record: 10

Did not make an appearance: 1