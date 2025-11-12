/Google Doodle shows Quadratic Equation: Check reasons behind this mathematical tribute

Google in India is greeting users in its search engine with an animated doodle featuring one of the most famous math formulas in the world: ax2+bx+c=0. The animated doodle highlights how this simple equation is widely used and has applications across engineering, economics, and physics. It is one of the most searched equations online.

The quadratic equation was discovered several years ago; it has been around for centuries. The ancient mathematicians coming from Babylon, Egypt, and India worked on second-degree equations. In addition, the Indian mathematician Brahmagupta wrote about methods to solve them in the 7th century.

"This Doodle features the quadratic equation, a mathematical tool that has a number of useful applications across physics, engineering, business, and much more," Google posted. "The quadratic equation is most often used in physics to calculate real-world motion. If you've ever watched a basketball arc toward the hoop, you've seen the quadratic equation in action," it added.

When a user clicks on the doodle, it takes them to Google's Gemini AI mode, where a prompt asks, "My maths homework says that a basketball player's shot follows a parabola. How does the quadratic equation fit in here? Can you walk me through it?"

"The quadratic equation fits the basketball shot because the path of the ball, influenced by gravity, is a parabola. The equation (y=ax^{2}+bx+c) models this path, where (y) is the height,(x) is the horizontal distance, and the coefficients (a,b,) and(c) represent the effect of gravity, the initial upward velocity, and the starting height, respectively," The Google AI explained with the physics behind the quadratic model.

Why is Google celebrating with the doodle of the Quadratic Equation today?

Google is celebrating the quadratic equation today with a Doodle to highlight its importance in STEM and its wide range of real-world applications, from physics and engineering to economics. It also serves an educational purpose, especially with the "back-to-school" season, by providing an interactive and fun way for students to learn about a fundamental math concept and see its practical use. This is a rollout of a Doodle that first appeared in the US in September and is now being released in other regions, including India, on November 12th.

Google's 'Learning the Quadratic Equation' doodle

Google initially launched the 'Learning the Quadratic Equation' doodle on September 8 in the US to mark the start of the school year. It has since expanded to the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and several other Middle East countries.